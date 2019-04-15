Last-Minute News Heading Into Tonight’s WWE RAW

– Samoa Joe is dealing with a bad case of the flu and his segment from tonight’s RAW has been pulled, according to WrestlingNews.com. The belief was that Joe was going to be involved in a segment with Braun Strowman.

– Dean Ambrose is in Montreal for tonight’s RAW but it’s unknown if he’ll be used on television. Ambrose’s WWE contract expires at the end of the month.

– It’s possible that WWE spoiled Kairi Sane being called up to the main roster. Kairi is featured on the Smackdown side of a Superstar Shakeup graphic released by the company. It’s been rumored that Kairi and Io Shirai will be revealed as Paige’s new tag team.