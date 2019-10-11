Last-Minute WWE Draft News, Crown Jewel Main Events Set

– The 2019 WWE Draft starts tonight on Smackdown and continues on Monday’s RAW. Here are some final news and notes:

* According to PWInsider.com, WWE made sure both FOX and USA Network were happy with the Draft decisions. While both networks had influence, WWE reportedly made the final decisions.

* Drew McIntyre was spotted in Las Vegas and is expected for the Draft.

– During today’s press conference in Las Vegas, WWE officially announced Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury for Crown Jewel on October 31st.