Last-Minute WWE Draft News, Crown Jewel Main Events Set

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– The 2019 WWE Draft starts tonight on Smackdown and continues on Monday’s RAW. Here are some final news and notes:

* According to PWInsider.com, WWE made sure both FOX and USA Network were happy with the Draft decisions. While both networks had influence, WWE reportedly made the final decisions.

* Drew McIntyre was spotted in Las Vegas and is expected for the Draft.

– During today’s press conference in Las Vegas, WWE officially announced Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury for Crown Jewel on October 31st.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR