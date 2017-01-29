Last-Minute WWE Royal Rumble News and Notes

Here’s some news and notes heading into tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event:

* There is speculation that the company may have a segment with Seth Rollins and Triple H.

* Ric Flair is in town for tonight’s show.

* The entire NXT roster, including Performance Center trainees are in town as well.

* Mauro Ranallo will be calling the SmackDown matches as well as the Cruiserweight championship bout.

* The company will be selling a special Royal Rumble t-shirt at the Alamodome. The back of the shirt will list all the previous Rumble events and cities.

Check back here at 5PM ET for our live play-by-play coverage of the event.