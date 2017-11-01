Last Nikki Bella – DWTS Videos, Akira Tozawa Back In Action, Baron Corbin & The Miz Trade Videos

– As noted, Nikki Bella and partner Artem Chigvintsev were eliminated on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars on Monday night after making to week 7. Above is video of the two dancing the Jive to Bette Midler’s “I Put a Spell on You” from the Hocus Pocus movie for the DWTS Halloween Night special. Below is video from their elimination.

– We noted back on October 11th how WWE announced that Akira Tozawa suffered a laryngeal contusion and swollen vocal chords following an attack by Drew Gulak on WWE 205 Live the night before. Tozawa attacked Gulak on last week’s show but returned to the ring for a match on last night’s show, defeating Gulak in singles action.

– As seen below, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin are feuding on Twitter ahead of their match at the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Responding to last Tuesday’s SmackDown promo from Corbin, Miz calls him a Twitter Tough Gy and says their match at Survivor Series isn’t about brand supremacy, it’s about him making the Intercontinental Title the most prestigious and honorable title in WWE. Miz goes on and says he heard about how talented Corbin is but to Miz, Corbin is just another generic big guy that will be gone in a few years while Miz is carrying the show the next 10 years. Miz gets fired up and threatens Corbin if he ever mentions Maryse again.

Corbin starts his video off by apologizing for bringing Maryse into things, then knocks Miz for living in Maryse’s shadow, needing her to protect him from the big boys of the world. Corbin goes on and mentions how Miz for begged Maryse to come out of retirement to make him relevant again. Corbin also mentions Miz expecting his first baby girl and how special it will be the first time she looks up and calls him daddy, just like how Miz will look up at Corbin and call him daddy after their match at Survivor Series.