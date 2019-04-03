Latest Backstage News On Lars Sullivan’s WWE Status

Lars Sullivan will be back in action and probably soon.

Last November, WWE began airing vignettes hyping the arrival of Sullivan to the main roster. Sullivan was slated to work a dark match at Raw on January 7 in Orlando, Florida, but he reportedly had an anxiety attack upon arriving at the Amway Center and left the premises. WWE then rescheduled his dark match for the following night at SmackDown LIVE in Jacksonville, Florida, but he flew home to Colorado before the show. Sullivan hasn’t been at a WWE event since.

According to Dave Meltzer in today’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sullivan “is returning imminently.”

While there is no timetable for his return, Meltzer noted that it’s “probably sooner than later.”

During a conference call for NXT TakeOver: New York last Thursday, Triple H seemed optimistic on Sullivan returning to action.

“It’s one of those situations where you just have to wait and see,” Triple H said when asked about Sullivan. “There’s much more to come, you just have to wait and see.”

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported on March 7 that Sullivan is “in a good place” after seeking professional help for what was described as a “mental health incident.”

People close to Sullivan say he immediately began seeking help from mental health professionals and WWE has been incredibly accommodating the whole time. He was said to be feeling better after being out of the spotlight and happy for the wrestlers that got promoted from NXT to the main roster.