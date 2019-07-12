Latest Backstage News Regarding WWE SmackDown And Eric Bischoff

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Vince McMahon was not in attendance at Smackdown “but he was on the phone constantly and he reviewed the show on the phone with people one hour before it started.” Triple H was working the Gorilla position and Bruce Prichard was presenting the show to the other producers. Prichard is reportedly the person who pushed the hardest to have Eric Bischoff in the exectutive director role for Smackdown. Ryan Ward is expected to remain as the lead writer unless Bischoff tries to make a change. Bischoff is currently scheduled to begin his new job next week.

Stock analysts are said to have responded well to the news of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff having executive director roles. The feeling is that the analysts don’t know about wrestling that much but like the idea of people that were successful during wrestling’s hottest period being involved with WWE.