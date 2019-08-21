Latest Details Regarding Bray Wyatt’s New Character Design

In an interview with Gamespot.com, designer Jason Baker discussed the creative process with Bray Wyatt’s new character:

“[Tom Savini Studios has] been working with the WWE for almost ten years now,” Baker said. “We have a great relationship with them. We coordinate with the wrestlers to find out what they want, so we spend a lot of time on the phone with them.”

“Firefly Funhouse has consumed my life,” Baker said, laughing. “I don’t want it to sound like I’m complaining though. I’ve had a blast working on it. It’s like a dream come true.”

“It’s all Bray’s brainchild,” Baker said. “He had these ideas, and we did some concept art, but it wasn’t really hitting home with Bray. So he got a really, really good sketch artist named Kyle Scarborough, out of St Louis, to do some concept art for him. Those sketches were awesome, and we took those and brought them to life.”

“They’re good blueprints, but we put our own stamp on the mask as well,” Baker said. “It comes down to sculpting, logistics, and comfort. If the guy’s going to wear this while beating the living piss out of people, he should be able to see out of it and make sure it’s strapped to his head.”

“They [the fans] need to keep watching because they haven’t seen anything yet,” Baker said. “If they think this is the greatest thing to ever happen, they just need to keep watching. It’s going to blow them away.”