Latest Details Regarding The Paul Heyman Era Of WWE RAW

Fightful.com has provided some new details regarding Paul Heyman’s role as creative director of WWE RAW:

“We’re told that Heyman sits in the middle of the production meetings instead of at the front of the room,” Fighful reports. “[Heyman] has spoken to several team members about Vince McMahon coming to grips with the fact that the program needs to be upgraded, and with that happening, true change could be on the way.”

Heyman is also said to be transparent about the idea that Vince McMahon still makes the final decisions and changes to the product will take time.