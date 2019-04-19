Latest Details Regarding The Undertaker’s New WWE Deal

As previously noted, The Undertaker recently signed a new contract with WWE and the belief was that WWE didn’t want Undertaker making appearances not affiliated with the company.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Undertaker ”thought his career was over after the match in Australia and started lining up outside paydays.” WWE reportedly made Undertaker “an offer he couldn’t refuse financially” but the catch was that he could no longer do the outside appearances.

In the case of the Starrcast appearance, there is apparently no legal way for Undertaker to contractually get out of it.

According to Meltzer, the feeling is that WWE didn’t expect Undertaker to take outside dates and underestimated how much money promoters would be willing to offer him. Undertaker was receiving offers in the $20,000 to $25,000 per hour range for appearances.