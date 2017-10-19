Latest Episode Of WWE’s “My First Job”, Fans On The Shield’s Opponents, Zelina Vega – Drew McIntyre

– As seen above, Bobby Roode looks back at some of the jobs he had before getting into wrestling in the latest episode of WWE’s “My First Job” series.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which combatant may be the biggest problem for The Shield in Sunday’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs Handicap Match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view. As of this writing, 67% voted for Braun Strowman while 27% voted for Kane, 4% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, 1% voted for Cesaro and 1% voted for Sheamus.

– As noted, Zelina Vega interrupted an interview with WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre on last night’s NXT episode to set up a match between Drew and Andrade “Cien” Almas at the “Takeover: WarGames” event next month. Vega tweeted the following on the segment: