Latest Health Update On Roman Reigns, Lana Reveals Why She Didn’t Quit Wrestling

– Roman Reigns was diagnosed with the mumps a few days after the October 16th RAW, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

Reigns, along with Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, are scheduled to be medically examined this coming Monday. If Reigns is cleared to return, the current plan is Reigns to be the captain of the RAW Survivor Series team.

– In a recent interview with EOnline.com to promote Total Divas, Lana explained how Nikki Bella helped prevent her from quitting:

“Nikki has helped me so, so, so much,” Lana said. “There have been times in my wrestling journey—and you’re going to see this on the show—when I’ve gotten discouraged because the success doesn’t come overnight. It’s a lot of getting in there and failing. She was really the person that kept on encouraging me not to give up, to be resilient, to be brave and to have courage. At times, I would think maybe I shouldn’t continue to pursue my dream of competing in that ring, but she kept on telling me not to give up and keep on training. I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for Nikki Bella.”