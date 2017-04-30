Latest House Of Horrors Teaser, Payback Pre-show Video, Fans On Strowman vs. Reigns
Published On 04/30/2017 | News
– Above is the WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.
– WWE has a new poll asking fans if Roman Reigns can defeat Braun Strowman at Payback tonight. As of this writing, 64% voted, “Definitely. The Big Dog has plenty of fight left in him.” The rest went with, “No way. Reigns is too hurt following Strowman’s ambulance attack.”
– Below is another teaser photo for tonight’s “House of Horrors” match between WWE Champion Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt:
Step into the light…of @WWEBrayWyatt's #HouseOfHorrors as #WWEPayback draws near! pic.twitter.com/VUNApyw7cn
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2017