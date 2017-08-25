Latest Injury Updates On Big Cass and Bayley

– In an interview with Channel Guide Magazine, Bayley commented on the status of her injury:

“It’s a separated shoulder. I’m getting checked out in a month again, so we will see where I am after that. Then I will have a better timeframe.”

– WWE posted a brief update regarding Big Cass’ surgery:

Big Cass underwent successful surgery to repair an ACL tear in his left knee, sustained during the Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore on Raw.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas Thursday night, and Cass has already begun rehabilitation.