Latest JBL Backlash, Mauro Ranallo Comments On His Status

Published On 05/12/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– JBL has garnered a new round of criticism from fans regarding his comments on this week’s episode of “Bring It To The Table” on the WWE Network. JBL brought up Sami Zayn and said, “I would rather be captured by ISIS than have to have dinner with Sami Zayn.” Here was a response from one fan:

– Mauro Ranallo mentioned on Twitter that he is keeping busy since leaving his “dream job” in WWE:

