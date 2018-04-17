Latest John Cena Tweet Following Nikki Bella Split, WWE Raw Social Media Ratings

– John Cena posted another tweet on social media on Tuesday morning following his breakup with Nikki Bella. He wrote the following:

Sometimes we must bare the burden of shame and judgement to protect and give to the ones we love. #RiseAboveHate — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 17, 2018

– The social media ratings are in for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The show pulled in 2.843 million total interactions this week (204,000 on Facebook, 2.235 million on Instagram and 404,000 on Twitter), which is down from last week’s total of 3.729 million interactions.