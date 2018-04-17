Latest John Cena Tweet Following Nikki Bella Split, WWE Raw Social Media Ratings

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– John Cena posted another tweet on social media on Tuesday morning following his breakup with Nikki Bella. He wrote the following:

– The social media ratings are in for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The show pulled in 2.843 million total interactions this week (204,000 on Facebook, 2.235 million on Instagram and 404,000 on Twitter), which is down from last week’s total of 3.729 million interactions.

