Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Drew McIntyre was sick for a few weeks prior to having minor surgery.

McIntyre kept working through the illness and apparently struggled to get out of bed for his King of the Ring match against Ricochet.

When WWE finally had him see a doctor, McIntyre was ordered into surgery just three hours later.

The reason for the surgery is unknown other than it wasn’t muscle or bone related.