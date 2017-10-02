Latest News On Changes To Impact Wrestling, TNA Teaming Up With Japanese Promotion

– Jeff Jarrett is back and he’s now in head honcho in charge of Impact Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Anthem is steering clear of spending too much money and they are looking to cut down on talent. There is reportedly a lot of unhappiness as many within the company were looking to have someone new brought in run operations, but instead they got Jarrett. Jarrett was basically brought on the play the “bad guy” to terminate people.

In regards to creative, the last set of Impact tapings were ideas from the same ol’ creative regime, but that will most-likely change at the next set of tapings. The general feeling is talents will be re-positioned into their roles and changes will be phased in.

– Impact Wrestling revealed that they signed a new deal with Pro Wrestling NOAH. Here is the announcement:

“As announced earlier today in Tokyo, Japan, IMPACT Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have come to terms on a working relationship. This is an exciting time for both companies with a more formal announcement coming soon.

In a Press Conference held earlier today, NOAH President Masayuki Uchida made the official announcement.

We look forward to making a formal announcement soon in Tokyo and seeing IMPACT Stars compete at NOAH’s Yokohama event on March 12. We are thrilled to build this relationship even further with more details to come.

Stay close to impactWrestling.Com and all of our social media channels for more on this exciting partnership.”