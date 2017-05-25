Latest News On Adam Cole Signing With WWE, Lita – WWE Update, Emma’s Injury and Return

– Regarding Adam Cole possibly joining WWE, he is still currently a free agent but the feeling is that he will end up with the company as a top NXT star unless something changes. It’s being said that Impact Wrestling is also still interested in trying to sign Cole.

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, it is rumored that Lita will be joining Jim Ross to do commentary for the upcoming Women’s tournament.

– Emma is expected to be recovered from her shoulder injury in mid-June so the injury isn’t as serious as originally feared.