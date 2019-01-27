Latest News On AJ Styles’ Future In Wrestling

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on AJ Styles’ future in wrestling:

“A lot of people know his contract is up in April and it’s an incredibly fortuitous time for him to have a contract up, but having said that from people very close to the situation the strong expectation is that he’s staying with WWE even though the Young Bucks are his friends and as Executive Vice Presidents they would want him to come and everybody would want him to come, but you know and I can’t say the reasons why, but I can say that from the situation is that he is probably staying with WWE.”