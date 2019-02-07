Latest News On AJ Styles’ WWE Status, SmackDown Hits New Low

– As previously noted, AJ Styles’ contract with WWE is reportedly set to expire in April after Wrestlemania 35. PWInsider.com noted the following about Styles:

“We are told the two sides have been in discussions for some time and that WWE has made a strong play to keep Styles.”

Over the weekend, Styles shot down a report that he already agreed to terms with WWE for a new contract.

– This week’s edition of Smackdown Live drew just 1.841 million viewers which makes it the least-watched episode of the show since the 2016 brand split began. The episode was up against the US State of the Union address. The previous record-low for Smackdown Live was 1.904 million viewers for the Christmas Day episode.