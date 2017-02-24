Latest News On Alberto Del Rio and Impact Wrestling, Update On Creative Changes In TNA

– Impact Wrestling appears to be no longer interested in having Alberto Del Rio appear for the promotion.

PWInsider reports that due to John Gaburick being moved out of creative and being replaced by Jeff Jarrett, the push to bring in the former WWE Superstar has come to a halt. Del Rio was originally scheduled to appear at the last set of tapings but the decision was made to hold him off for the tapings next month. It’s now being said that he will no longer be coming in.

There has been talks of bringing Del Rio in dating back to last year.

– As previously reported, Jeff Jarrett has taken over Impact Wrestling and several changes are expected to take place in the next couple of months.

According to PWInsider, the Impact creative team moving forward will now consist of Jeff Jarrett overseeing the booking committee of Dutch Mantel and Scott D’Amore with Abyss, Jeremy Borash and Rockstar Spud assisting.

There is a rumor going around that long-time creative member Matt Conway is gone from the company. There has been talking of hiring a new writer who would be responsible for formatting the shows and turning scripts into production.

