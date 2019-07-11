Latest News On Alexa Bliss Missing TV, Joey Janela Comments On Enzo Amore

– F4WOnline.com is reporting that Alexa Bliss is dealing with a bad sinus infection and that’s why she wasn’t on television this week. Due to her condition, the storyline plans had to be re-written.
– AEW star Joey Janela wrote the following update regarding his altercation with Enzo Amore at a Blink-182 concert:
I started the whole thing, jokingly all night saying I was gonna find Enzo and fight him to get a TMZ story. As we were leaving he was 3 steps ahead of me and I said “Hey, I’m Joey Janela, wanna fight” not really a polite way to introduce yourself after the twitter antics
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 11, 2019