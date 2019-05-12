Latest News On Austin Aries, Paige Comments On Managing

– Austin Aries, who has been largely out of the public eye since Bound For Glory, will be returning to the Major League Wrestling promotion:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS!!! 🚨 We'll just let the graphic below speak for itself … #MLWFusion on @beINSPORTSUSA pic.twitter.com/AxfOP3SvGb — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 12, 2019

– In an interview with Uproxx.com, Paige commented on being the manager for Asuka and Kairi Sane:

“It wasn’t going to be that specific tag team, but I was always pitching the idea of managing someone, even if it was Ronda Rousey, or Asuka by herself. You know, because the thing is with Asuka and Kairi, it’s just that their English isn’t too great right now. They’re incredible wrestlers, like the best wrestlers that I feel like we have, but sometimes you need to have the talking on the microphone, as much as people think we don’t need it, we do. So I pitched the idea to Asuka, but then Paul Heyman called me and said that pretty much I was going to be the female version of him, but with these two instead, and I was super-excited about it. Slowly but surely we’re creating a really cool bond between the three of us. I know it looks kind of weird at first, you know, the dynamic of having this pale goth chick and then these beautiful Japanese wrestlers who are very colorful and vibrant like unicorns. So the dynamic is very strange, but I think as the weeks go on people are really going to fall in love with it.”