Latest News On Backstage Reaction To The Rock Calling CM Punk At WWE RAW Last Week

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke joined Sean Waltman on X-Pac 12360 this week to talk about Hulk Hogan’s latest business venture, trying to help Marty Jannetty and more.

Waltman, who was at Raw last week in Los Angeles, California, talked about the reaction backstage when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called CM Punk from the middle of the ring.

“Obviously there was controversy over The Rock calling CM Punk. I was up in the gorilla position when all that was going down,” Waltman said. “I’m not going to say who was on the headset saying, ‘Cut his mic, cut his mic.’ Doesn’t he realize we’re in a lawsuit with this guy? But nobody was really, like mad mad. But it was just like, come on. It was one of those things.”

Waltman also addressed reports that he will no longer accept independent wrestling bookings after April.

“That’s not the case,” Waltman said. “I told my agent, Bill Behrens, he’s awesome… I told him, quit taking wrestling bookings in April. At the end of April, I’m done taking bookings for the rest of the year. I’m done wrestling independently this year. I’m done. I’m not retired. I’m not going, ‘OK this is my retirement.’ It’s just my body is just like, come on.”