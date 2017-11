– While appearing on Sam Roberts’ podcast, Big Cass was asked about his ACL injury and when he is expected back on WWE television:

Roberts: “…do we know around when you might be healthy enough?”

Cass: “I am right on schedule for when the surgeon said so it should be shortly after WrestleMania.”

– In a new Instagram video, rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs said that he was just joking about changing his legal name to “Brother Love” and said “Love” is just one of his alter-egos.