Latest News On Braun Strowman vs. Kane & The Miz’s Next Challenger

Braun Strowman is currently being advertised to face Kane at several events on the WWE UK tour including Monday’s RAW event in Manchester.

There has also reportedly been talk about Braun Strowman challenging The Miz for the IC Title at some point. The current belief is that Strowman will feud with Miz while Kane teams up with The Bar against The Shield once Roman Reigns returns.

It’s unknown if WWE will hold off on these matches until the Royal Rumble since there is no RAW PPV event in December.