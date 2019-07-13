Latest News On Bray Wyatt’s In-Ring WWE Return, Eva Marie – Bayley

– WrestleVotes noted the following regarding Bray Wyatt’s return to in-ring action:

Getting a ton of questions re: Bray Wyatt. I know this – prior to Bischoff & Heyman taking over, the plan was for him to redebut & wrestle AT SummerSlam. I can’t confirm if any of that has changed. I’m confident he’ll be at SummerSlam. Whether that’s his first appearance is TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 13, 2019

– Eva Marie wrote the following on Twitter regarding Bayley: