Latest News On Bray Wyatt’s RAW Segment, WWE Stock Hits $100 Mark

– The Bray Wyatt segment from RAW has already been watched over a million times on YouTube in less than 24 hours. In addition to that, the video reached #8 on YouTube’s trending videos list.

Jason Baker worked with horror makeup icon Tom Savini’s studio for the production of Wyatt’s video.

– On Tuesday afternoon, WWE stock hit $100 a share for the first time in the company’s history. Here is what Joel Gertner noted about the stock: