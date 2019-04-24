Latest News On Bray Wyatt’s RAW Segment, WWE Stock Hits $100 Mark

– The Bray Wyatt segment from RAW has already been watched over a million times on YouTube in less than 24 hours. In addition to that, the video reached #8 on YouTube’s trending videos list.
Jason Baker worked with horror makeup icon Tom Savini’s studio for the production of Wyatt’s video.
Had a blast directing these vignettes w/ @WWEBrayWyatt and building the puppets for @THETomSavini studios. #FireFlyFunHouse https://t.co/4UflL2PQP9
— Jason Baker (@bakingjason) April 23, 2019
– On Tuesday afternoon, WWE stock hit $100 a share for the first time in the company’s history. Here is what Joel Gertner noted about the stock:
Minutes ago, #WWE ($WWE) traded at 100.00 per share for the first time in company history.
At that level, their market cap is $7.8 Billion …
Here’s a #TimeMachineTuesday to my Facebook – us recommending the stock – we started 5 years ago not far above 10.00 #stocks #investing pic.twitter.com/QU9ogFHdbm
— Joel Gertner (@StudMuffinSays) April 23, 2019