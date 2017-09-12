Latest News On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Schedule, John Cena Jokes On New iPhone X

– John Cena joked about the new iPhone X’s Face recognition feature with the following message:

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Brock Lesnar is currently not scheduled for next week’s RAW in a live capacity. Meltzer believes that Lesnar recorded something that will air on next week’s show.

In addition to that, Lesnar is currently not being advertised for the TLC PPV despite the event being in Lesnar’s hometown of Minneapolis.