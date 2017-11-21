Latest News On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status, Update On AJ Styles vs Jinder Mahal Rematch

– There has been some speculation that Brock Lesnar injured his leg at Survivor Series during his match with AJ Styles but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Lesnar was apparently selling the injury backstage to the point where some people believed he was really hurt.

Lesnar’s next match is currently scheduled for the Royal Rumble and the belief is that he won’t appear on television for the rest of 2017.

– There was talk about WWE having the AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal rematch for the WWE Title take place on tonight’s Smackdown Live but it appears that the rematch will be saved for the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV. Mahal said the following in a video posted on WWE’s Instagram account today:

“Very soon I will become two-time WWE Champion. So when and where the Modern Day Maharaja re-invokes his rematch clause has yet to be seen, but I promise you that there will be gold around this waist very soon.”