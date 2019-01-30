Latest News On Charlotte Flair’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 35

Charlotte Flair is still planned to be added to the Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey match at Wrestlemania 35, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Here is what Meltzer said about the situation:

“For people who are wondering it is a three-way at least it is as of tonight. That segment was real strong I thought with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch the crowd was going pretty nuts for it. You got a very good dynamic and a lot of people are talking about it and thinking that the way the segment went that it’s going to be a singles match.”

“I don’t know how they get to Charlotte Flair. I do know they have a storyline in place to get Charlotte Flair into the match and after TV that storyline is still in place.”