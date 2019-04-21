Latest News On CM Punk Allegedly Appearing At Indy Show

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As previously noted, it’s believed that CM Punk made an appearance at an indy wrestling show on Friday night while wearing a mask.

Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports noted the following about Punk:

Fans have also pointed out that in 2016, Punk had said the following regarding a possible return to wrestling:

“It’s not going to be anything televised, it’s gonna be me in a ninja f*cking outfit, wrestling one of my buddies.”

