Latest News On CM Punk Allegedly Appearing At Indy Show

As previously noted, it’s believed that CM Punk made an appearance at an indy wrestling show on Friday night while wearing a mask.

Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports noted the following about Punk:

It doesn't happen on a regular basis, but it's happened like 3 or 4 times since 2015, I believe. Some of it was filmed for Wrestling Road Diaries 3 but I believe Colt/Punk had their fallout before that was released and it got cut. — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 21, 2019

Fans have also pointed out that in 2016, Punk had said the following regarding a possible return to wrestling:

“It’s not going to be anything televised, it’s gonna be me in a ninja f*cking outfit, wrestling one of my buddies.”