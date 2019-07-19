Latest News On CM Punk Appearing At Starrcast III

In an interview with SI.com, CM Punk explained why he’s doing Starrcast III in Chicago:

“A highlight is easily anytime anyone has a story,” said Punk. “I do about one signing a year and the best part is always finding out how you’ve touched people’s lives in a meaningful way. A lot of it can be heavy; helped someone get clean, helped somehow with the loss of a loved one. I am always touched to know the private intimate stories people have.”

“Knowing the weekend will be attracting fans from all over the world for AEW, and since I normally only do one signing a year, it’s a great way to maybe meet people that normally I wouldn’t get the chance to otherwise,” said Punk. “Looking forward to meeting everyone there.”

Starrcast’s Conrad Thompson also commented on CM Punk appearing at the event:

“We wanted to bring something unique and that hasn’t been done before at Starrcast,” said Thompson. “I’ve always wanted to have Punk at Starrcast but the timing was never right, and I’m really excited that the stars have aligned for this August.”

“Fans are going to get what they’ve wanted for a long time, and that is CM Punk with a live mic. It’s going to happen at Starrcast.”