Latest News On CM Punk – WWE Talk, Special Guest Set For NXT

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about the CM Punk/WWE rumors:

Re: CM Punk… I asked, I got back nothing definitive, as it should be. If and when it happens, it should be super quiet. One source went on to say “probably not now, but eventually” so that’s that. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) 1 October 2019

– Rapper Wale, who previously appeared on Smackdown, will be appearing on this week’s NXT: