Latest News On Daniel Bryan Wrestling Again, Batista Responds To Vince McMahon

– In a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh, Daniel Bryan was asked about wrestling again once his WWE contract expires. Here is what Bryan said:

“So it all depends on how I feel my health is and how my wife feels my health is. If we feel like my health is good – I love to wrestle and I’m gonna go wrestle.”

Bryan noted that he understands why WWE won’t clear him but he added, “There’s good reason to believe that I should be able to wrestle so we’ll see in a year and half what happens.”

– Vince McMahon’s Twitter account recently sent out a message to Batista which read, “15 years ago today, @WWE unleashed The Animal @DaveBautista on the WWE Universe. Happy anniversary, ‘Drax.'” Batista responded to the message with this: