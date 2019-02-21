Latest News On Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania Match, VinceMcMahon’s NXT Strategy

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following regarding Daniel Bryan’s match for WrestleMania 35:

Asked about the Bryan v Owens Mania rumors. Got back that they are true. HOWEVER, nothing is set in stone. This wave of momentum that Kofi is on could still shake things up. One source I talked to said don’t be shocked to see Bryan v Kofi as the Mania title match in the end. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 21, 2019

– Brad Shepard of the Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast commented on how Vince McMahon reportedly handles NXT call-ups:

“I was told that there is a weird dynamic at play where Triple H hypes the guy and Vince tries to prove him wrong. In this case, Vince wanted to put the NXT call-ups in a hole and test them to see if they could climb out of it. So this is the metaphorical Vince throwing them in the deep end of the swimming pool and seeing if they’ll drown or come up for air.”