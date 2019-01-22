Latest News On Dolph Ziggler’s Status With WWE

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com recently commented on Dolph Ziggler’s status with WWE and here is what Johnson:

“Dolph Ziggler worked the house shows over the weekend and as we’ve talked about there are rumors around certain circles in WWE saying that on January 31st he’ll be done.”

“Ziggler was not at RAW last night. I was told he was never scheduled to be there. He’s only scheduled for the house shows so he worked the house shows on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and he went home while the rest of the crew went to RAW. So Dolph was not there.”

“People say ‘Well is it possible that Dolph Ziggler will be at the Royal Rumble?’ Of course, it’s possible, he lives in Phoenix so we’ll see if he actually appears at the pay-per-view or not.”