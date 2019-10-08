Latest News On Edge – WWE and Jeff Hardy’s Arrest

– Edge was in Pittsburgh, PA today for what was said to be WWE-related business, PWInsider.com is reporting. Pittsburgh is where Dr. Joseph Maroon, the head of WWE’s medical team, is located.

Even though there have been strong rumors about Edge returning to the ring, he has seemingly denied the rumors on Twitter.

– In an update on Jeff Hardy’s recent arrest for allegedly being under the influence, TMZ.com noted the following from the police report:

During the stop, the officer noticed Hardy had “what seemed to be dried blood on his nose” — and asked what had happened.

“The driver advised that him and his wife got into a fight.”