Latest News On Enzo Amore and Big Cass Breaking Up, Vince Russo Says WWE Stole His Idea

– WWE is reportedly planning to break up the Enzo Amore and Big Cass tag team since The Hardy Boyz are now considered to be the top babyface team on RAW. The current belief is that Big Cass will be revealed as Enzo’s attacker as the start of a heel turn for Cass. A subtle tease was made when Corey Graves stated on last week’s RAW that he “would love to shake the hand of the man who attacked Enzo” and ended up shaking Cass’ hand on this week’s episode.

– Vince Russo wrote on Twitter about WWE “stealing” his idea with the following message: