Latest News On Erick Rowan’s WWE Status And Return

Erick Rowan, who sustained a rotator cuff injury last year, has begun training at the Performance Center for his in-ring return to WWE.

As noted, Rowan was sidelined with the injury while working a WWE Live event back in October. Original prognostics called for Rowan to be out of action for about four months, which would see him returning anytime from now.

With Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton slated to an eventual split for their rumored WrestleMania match, Rowan would fit perfectly as a back-up for Bray.