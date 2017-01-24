Latest News On Finn Balor Possibly Returning At WWE Royal Rumble

Regarding speculation about Finn Balor returning for the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com mentioned on The Taz Show podcast that he wouldn’t discount the idea of Balor being a surprise entrant.

Apparently a decision will be made by WWE in the next 48 hours as to whether Balor will return at the Rumble or not.

Johnson said that Balor might be having a medical exam or some type of a workout at the Performance Center which will help WWE make that decision.