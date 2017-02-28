Latest News On Finn Balor’s WWE Return

As previously noted, Finn Balor is scheduled to make his in-ring return at the WWE Live Event in Buffalo, New York on March 10th at the KeyBank Center. Balor has also been added to events in Toronto, Ontario on March 11th, the White Plains event in New York on March 26th and the WWE European Tour in May.

Balor will team with Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Triple h at the March 26th event in White Plains. Balor’s opponent for the other events have not been announced.

Wrestling Observer Live noted it is very possible that Balor could return to weekly WWE programming before his scheduled matches, pending doctors approval. He appeared to be in great shape at last week’s NXT tapings when he got physical with Bobby Roode when he came to the aid of Nakamura.