Latest News On Finn Balor’s WWE Status, AEW Injury Updates

– ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting Finn Balor will be taking time off from WWE starting next month. Balor, who dropped the IC Title to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules, reportedly asked for two months off to “recharge” and the request was granted by WWE.

– Regarding the injuries suffered at AEW Fight for the Fallen, MJF’s elbow injury is not serious and he’s expected to return to action this weekend. Unfortunately for Britt Baker, F4WOnline.com is reporting that her concussion is said to be “significant” and she could miss some time as a result.