Latest News On How WWE Is Reacting To AEW

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE bringing back pyro at Summerslam was a result of AEW being competition.

Meltzer also noted the following regarding WWE looking to sign talents to prevent them from joining AEW:

“WWE has opened up talks about bringing a number of people in that they’ve never had any interest in, with the obvious reason that there is a belief they could be of value to the opposition.”

Cody Rhodes recently mentioned that only about 40% of AEW’s roster has been revealed so far which could be why WWE is continuing to sign as many talents as possible.