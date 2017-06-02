Latest News On Hulk Hogan Returning To WWE

We previously reported that Hulk Hogan is expected to return to WWE now that his lawsuit with Gawker is behind him. WWE suspended Hogan back in July of 2014 after audio of Hogan making racist remarks from a sex tape was leaked. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer mentioned on Twitter to expect Hogan to return “sooner than later.”

Expect it sooner than later https://t.co/98AAq8GNSg — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 6, 2017

Despite Hogan previously denying that he hasn’t been in talks with WWE, multiple sources have confirmed that he’s not going to admit to being in discussions with the company. WWE has since then been featuring Hogan on the WWE Network, which is also another indication that he could be returning soon.