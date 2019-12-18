Latest News On Injured WWE Superstars, Former Star Battling Cancer

– Fightful.com is reporting that Nia Jax and Ruby Riott are both internally listed with return dates of January 2020. This could potentially open the door for them to return at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Xavier Woods’ return is now listed for May 2020 and Lars Sullivan is June 2020.

– Former WWE/WCW/ECW star Tracy Smothers announced on Facebook that he is battling cancer:

“To all concerned I was diagnosed Nov.14 w Lymphoma cancer which now am on my 3rd treatment 3 to go Of Chemo which is shrinking the rapid growing tumors.Doc told me yrs ago I have blockage in my artery so here we are an have lost 45percent of my heart use.Also he said I have lots of head,body trauma.Doc said I had a heart attack some time back an didnt know it.Have felt bad for awhile now but thought I was getting old,lol.This is not fatal as its between my Pancreas,Colon,neck.A big TY to all of u but I look at it as getting a tube up,overhaul,tires rotated,oil change,etc.all in one lol.Remember LIFE is a BATTLE an I’m in it to win it so dont hesitate in trying to be tough by putting off getting checked out in this day an age u never know??GOD BLESS EVERYBODY..”