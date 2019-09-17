Latest News On Jeff Hardy’s Status With WWE

Fightful.com is reporting that Jeff Hardy’s WWE contract has been extended for “at least” one more year due to his current knee injury. WWE’s internal injury list notes that Jeff is expected back in November. While Jeff’s contract expiration date is not exactly known, Matt Hardy’s WWE contract remains valid through March of 2020.

Fightful noting the following regarding WWE performers needing clarification about the contract extension policy:

“The decisions in doing so have been arbitrary, with several talent telling Fightful they aren’t sure of what criteria if any are followed in implementing it.”