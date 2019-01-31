Latest News On John Cena Missing The Royal Rumble PPV

Brad Shepard of the Oh You Didn’t Know Podcast commented on John Cena being pulled from the Royal Rumble PPV due to an apparent “worked” injury:

“So there was the story of John Cena being advertised for the Royal Rumble and then right before the Royal Rumble they announced that he was injured and would not be in the Royal Rumble match.”

“There was a lot of speculation on was this a work, was this a shoot? You know was it a work to sell tickets, etc I spoke to a source in WWE and the confirmed that Cena’s injury was not only never legit, he was never legitimately injured, but it is dead on that WWE false advertised Cena knowing he would never show up to the Royal Rumble just to move tickets. That is confirmed.”