Latest News On John Cena’s WWE Status, Jeff Hardy Injury Update

– John Cena is currently not scheduled for the Clash of Champions PPV on December 17th. At this time, Cena’s next WWE appearance is set for the December 26th RAW live event in Madison Square Garden.

– NOLA.com reports that Jeff Hardy, who is currently recovering from a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum, said at a recent WrestleMania 34 promotional event in New Orleans that he hopes to be back in time for the big show:

“Jeff Hardy’s tattooed right arm was in sling, as he recovers from shoulder surgery necessary because of repeated overextension. But, he said, he plans to be back in the tag team business by Wrestlemania 34. In short, these dudes are tough.”