Latest News On Jon Moxley’s Move To AEW And Cody Rhodes’ Chair Shot

– Rajah.com is reporting that Jon Moxley’s AEW contract is for three years but it apparently has an option for him to opt out after one year. A source for Rajah added that WWE was so confident that Moxley wasn’t going to sign with AEW that the company was making “tentative creative” plans for him to return at the Royal Rumble in 2020.

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided additional information about the Shawn Spears chair shot to Cody Rhodes at AEW Fyter Fest:

“The idea was that Spears would hit Cody over the head with the seat of the chair, the gimmicked seat would dent, make a lot of noise and it would be sold huge by the announcers to start the feud. Instead, Spears swung the chair like a baseball bat and somehow part of the chair cracked the other side of Cody’s head and busted him open.”